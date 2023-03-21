Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around -$0.26 or -20.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.46M. ATNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.00, offering almost -2300.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.24, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -24.0% since then. We note from Athenex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 127.06K.

Athenex Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ATNX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Athenex Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Instantly ATNX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -20.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9776 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 49.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.10% year-to-date, but still down -48.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is -67.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATNX is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Athenex Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.31 percent over the past six months and at a 61.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.10%.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.41% of Athenex Inc. shares, and 37.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.35%. Athenex Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 15.53 million shares worth $4.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.41% or 5.36 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 4.79 million shares worth $0.92 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $0.89 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.