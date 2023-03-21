APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.69 million shares of the APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have been traded, and its beta is 3.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.81, and it changed around $0.93 or 2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.57B. APA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.95, offering almost -53.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.83% since then. We note from APA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.80 million.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Instantly APA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.34 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.57% year-to-date, but still down -2.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is -11.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

APA Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.42 percent over the past six months and at a -17.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -43.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect APA Corporation to make $2.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.48 billion and $2.53 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -43.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%. APA Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 325.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.07% per year for the next five years.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.04 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.04% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of APA Corporation shares, and 82.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.39%. APA Corporation stock is held by 987 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.06% of the shares, which is about 40.61 million shares worth $1.38 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.51% or 26.45 million shares worth $899.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oakmark Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 9.75 million shares worth $331.58 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark Fund held roughly 9.53 million shares worth around $324.33 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.