An Analysis Of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.27M. INFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.76, offering almost -780.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.0% since then. We note from Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 953.12K.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended INFI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Instantly INFI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2100 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.45% year-to-date, but still up 3.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is -65.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFI is forecast to be at a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.46 percent over the past six months and at a 3.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $570k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $700k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $451k and $652k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 35.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.17%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.12% of the shares, which is about 6.35 million shares worth $7.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.95% or 5.31 million shares worth $6.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $3.04 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $1.5 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.