Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) were traded, and its beta was 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.61, and it changed around -$0.12 or -6.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $127.32M. ALTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.37, offering almost -357.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.69, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.97% since then. We note from Alto Ingredients Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 845.83K.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Instantly ALTO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.10% year-to-date, but still down -13.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is -45.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Alto Ingredients Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.93 percent over the past six months and at a 76.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -114.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $342.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Alto Ingredients Inc. to make $342.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $385.49 million and $308.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%. Alto Ingredients Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -197.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.64% of Alto Ingredients Inc. shares, and 51.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.33%. Alto Ingredients Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.00% of the shares, which is about 5.26 million shares worth $19.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.11% or 3.84 million shares worth $13.98 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.35 million shares worth $8.57 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $6.92 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.