Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.87, and it changed around $3.86 or 12.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $904.28M. AEHR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.57, offering almost -4.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.29% since then. We note from Aehr Test Systems’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Aehr Test Systems stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AEHR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aehr Test Systems is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.23 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 78.46% year-to-date, but still up 13.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 3.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEHR is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Aehr Test Systems share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 141.22 percent over the past six months and at a 45.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to make $23.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.28 million and $20.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%. Aehr Test Systems earnings are expected to increase by 493.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.67% of Aehr Test Systems shares, and 45.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.25%. Aehr Test Systems stock is held by 124 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.94% of the shares, which is about 1.65 million shares worth $23.24 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.87% or 1.35 million shares worth $19.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $10.8 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $15.61 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.