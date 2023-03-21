2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.65, and it changed around -$0.35 or -3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $462.23M. TSVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.33, offering almost -100.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.54% since then. We note from 2seventy bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 819.00K.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.78 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.99% year-to-date, but still down -6.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is -23.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.71 day(s).

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

2seventy bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.13 percent over the past six months and at a 32.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc. to make $24.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.03 million and $8.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 190.00%.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.22% of 2seventy bio Inc. shares, and 91.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.19%. 2seventy bio Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 3.21 million shares worth $46.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.81% or 2.58 million shares worth $37.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 2.05 million shares worth $32.5 million, making up 5.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $11.82 million, which represents about 3.33% of the total shares outstanding.