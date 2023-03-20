ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 6.98 million shares of the ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.37, and it changed around -$0.13 or -2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $170.52M. ZIMV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.94, offering almost -354.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.72% since then. We note from ZimVie Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 742.19K.

ZimVie Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZIMV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZimVie Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

Instantly ZIMV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.57 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.80% year-to-date, but still up 13.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) is -46.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIMV is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

ZimVie Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.40 percent over the past six months and at a -81.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $209 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ZimVie Inc. to make $215 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.30%.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 01.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of ZimVie Inc. shares, and 86.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.93%. ZimVie Inc. stock is held by 404 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.97% of the shares, which is about 3.14 million shares worth $20.0 million.

Camber Capital Management LP, with 9.91% or 2.6 million shares worth $16.56 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $9.98 million, making up 6.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $4.94 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.