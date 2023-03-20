W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.57, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $688.38M. WTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.16, offering almost -100.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.88% since then. We note from W&T Offshore Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.43 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.14% year-to-date, but still down -10.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is -22.71% down in the 30-day period.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

W&T Offshore Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.11 percent over the past six months and at a -44.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,850.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect W&T Offshore Inc. to make $178.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $165.59 million and $191 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.40%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.37% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares, and 54.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.40%. W&T Offshore Inc. stock is held by 228 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.02% of the shares, which is about 10.05 million shares worth $58.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.12% or 8.76 million shares worth $51.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 9.93 million shares worth $55.41 million, making up 6.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $16.25 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.