Why ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.48 or 18.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41M. RSLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.00, offering almost -2352.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.7% since then. We note from ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 844.67K.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Instantly RSLS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.56 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) is -27.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19470.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ReShape Lifesciences Inc. to make $3.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.14 million and $2.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.90%.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.49% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares, and 13.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.20%. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 6132.0 shares worth $92071.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.46% or 2372.0 shares worth $35615.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3845.0 shares worth $25915.0, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1767.0 shares worth around $26531.0, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.