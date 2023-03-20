Why Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.75 million shares of the Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around -$0.12 or -9.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.70M. HSTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.40, offering almost -676.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.19% since then. We note from Histogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 907.64K.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Instantly HSTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6201 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.78% year-to-date, but still up 31.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) is 14.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5280.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -635.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 299.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5k and $3.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6,900.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.90%. Histogen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 55.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.87% of Histogen Inc. shares, and 3.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.09%. Histogen Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.82% of the shares, which is about 34908.0 shares worth $47125.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.64% or 27227.0 shares worth $36756.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 13638.0 shares worth $18411.0, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 7001.0 shares worth around $7141.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.