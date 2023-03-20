Why Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 6.85 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded, and its beta was 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.57M. BITF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.38, offering almost -397.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.82% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9520 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 99.98% year-to-date, but still up 23.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -20.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BITF is forecast to be at a low of $3.76 and a high of $3.76. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -327.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -327.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.72 percent over the past six months and at a -992.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 21.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.71% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares, and 17.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.84%. Bitfarms Ltd. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.68% of the shares, which is about 14.58 million shares worth $15.31 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.57% or 3.44 million shares worth $3.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 6.67 million shares worth $6.4 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $1.25 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.