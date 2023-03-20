Why Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.48, and it changed around $0.67 or 9.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $547.39M. ASPN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.04, offering almost -408.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.84% since then. We note from Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 990.68K.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) trade information

Instantly ASPN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.39 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.56% year-to-date, but still down -4.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is -41.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) estimates and forecasts

Aspen Aerogels Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.69 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Aspen Aerogels Inc. to make $54.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.48 million and $38.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 82.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.50%.

ASPN Dividends

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.15% of Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares, and 76.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.62%. Aspen Aerogels Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Kim, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.84% of the shares, which is about 5.25 million shares worth $48.44 million.

Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P., with 7.81% or 3.19 million shares worth $29.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $10.55 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $8.18 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.