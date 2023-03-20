VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -78.57%

In the last trading session, 2.44 million shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -5.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.12M. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.79, offering almost -1178.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.86% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.71 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1600 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.08% year-to-date, but still up 2.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is -30.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $0.25 and a high of $0.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.96 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -96.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. to make $180k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $39k and $310k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 130.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.70%.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 22.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.40%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.65% of the shares, which is about 11.69 million shares worth $1.78 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 4.40% or 9.1 million shares worth $1.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.56 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $0.37 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.