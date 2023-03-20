Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.09, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.60M. UNCY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.87, offering almost -37.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.86% since then. We note from Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.07 million.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UNCY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Instantly UNCY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.64 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 287.04% year-to-date, but still down -22.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) is 273.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNCY is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -522.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -139.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 175.00 percent over the past six months and at a -41.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.39% of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 18.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.16%. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.72% of the shares, which is about 0.71 million shares worth $0.42 million.

Ayrton Capital LLC, with 0.51% or 76645.0 shares worth $45220.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 26109.0 shares worth $18594.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22695.0 shares worth around $13390.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.