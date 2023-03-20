Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.85 million shares of the Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around -$0.3 or -14.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $291.90M. LLAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.69, offering almost -625.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.29% since then. We note from Terran Orbital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Terran Orbital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LLAP as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.76% year-to-date, but still down -17.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) is -9.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.97 day(s).

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 128.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Terran Orbital Corporation to make $31.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.09% of Terran Orbital Corporation shares, and 44.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.60%. Terran Orbital Corporation stock is held by 91 institutions, with Beach Point Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.93% of the shares, which is about 19.84 million shares worth $31.34 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp., with 9.28% or 13.21 million shares worth $23.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $1.31 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $1.39 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.