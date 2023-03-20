Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.75 million shares of the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) were traded, and its beta was 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.00M. TENX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.00, offering almost -3233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.76% since then. We note from Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TENX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.94 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Instantly TENX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7880 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.88% year-to-date, but still down -9.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) is -44.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TENX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1076.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1076.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.10 percent over the past six months and at a 70.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.80%.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.99% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 4.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.75%. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.62% of the shares, which is about 60500.0 shares worth $31157.0.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.04% or 23953.0 shares worth $12335.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8690.0 shares worth $4475.0, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1520.0 shares worth around $782.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.