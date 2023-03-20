Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around $0.18 or 37.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.10M. TMPO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.15, offering almost -2195.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.27% since then. We note from Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 79310.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 316.03K.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

Instantly TMPO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 37.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.57% year-to-date, but still down -35.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) is -54.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. to make $2.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.51% of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. shares, and 49.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.04%. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 20.40% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $0.55 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp., with 6.47% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15037.0 shares worth $10250.0, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares.