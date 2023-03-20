Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.10, and it changed around $1.21 or 10.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58B. TALO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.49, offering almost -94.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.92% since then. We note from Talos Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Talos Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TALO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Talos Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Instantly TALO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.03 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.59% year-to-date, but still down -3.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is -29.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TALO is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -205.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Talos Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.48 percent over the past six months and at a 8.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. to make $438.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $413.57 million and $519.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.80%.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Talos Energy Inc. shares, and 73.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.21%. Talos Energy Inc. stock is held by 290 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 12.29 million shares worth $162.62 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.45% or 10.68 million shares worth $141.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.86 million shares worth $64.29 million, making up 5.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $33.37 million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.