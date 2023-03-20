TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 2.97 million shares of the TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been traded, and its beta is -0.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.75, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01B. TAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.45, offering almost -81.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.39% since then. We note from TAL Education Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.01 million.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.30 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.44% year-to-date, but still down -15.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is -25.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAL is forecast to be at a low of $2.90 and a high of $10.18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

TAL Education Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.52 percent over the past six months and at a 82.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 111.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 266.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -77.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $247.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect TAL Education Group to make $246.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $541.15 million and $224.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -54.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.50%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group shares, and 55.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.85%. TAL Education Group stock is held by 320 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.45% of the shares, which is about 37.5 million shares worth $185.24 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.09% or 22.58 million shares worth $111.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 13.01 million shares worth $64.27 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.09 million shares worth around $28.69 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.