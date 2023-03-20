Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Shares Could Drop Up To -275.29%

In the last trading session, 23.61 million shares of the Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) were traded, and its beta was 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.32, and it changed around -$1.69 or -8.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.08B. RUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.13, offering almost -125.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.0% since then. We note from Sunrun Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.70 million.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.70 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.89% year-to-date, but still down -16.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is -31.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.21 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUN is forecast to be at a low of $12.74 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -275.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Sunrun Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.64 percent over the past six months and at a -122.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $596.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Sunrun Inc. to make $561.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $435.23 million and $495.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.85% of Sunrun Inc. shares, and 92.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.32%. Sunrun Inc. stock is held by 695 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.59% of the shares, which is about 31.08 million shares worth $857.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.70% or 18.53 million shares worth $511.25 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.58 million shares worth $158.01 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.99 million shares worth around $165.17 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.