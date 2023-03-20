Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.75 million shares of the Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) were traded, and its beta was -1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.67, and it changed around -$0.16 or -8.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. SMMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.78, offering almost -246.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.48% since then. We note from Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SMMT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.71% year-to-date, but still up 12.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) is -27.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMMT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -139.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -139.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -92.30%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.55 million and $192k respectively.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 82.66% of Summit Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 1.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.20%. Summit Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 0.78 million shares worth $0.92 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.21% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $0.87 million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $0.96 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.