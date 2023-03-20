Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 4.22 million shares of the Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.10, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $589.51M. SFIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -125.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.43% since then. We note from Stitch Fix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

Stitch Fix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended SFIX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Instantly SFIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.39 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 63.99% year-to-date, but still up 7.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) is -2.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.45, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFIX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) estimates and forecasts

Stitch Fix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.45 percent over the past six months and at a 1.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $388.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc. to make $379.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $492.94 million and $481.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.03%. Stitch Fix Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -799.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.60% per year for the next five years.

SFIX Dividends

Stitch Fix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 07 and June 12.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.63% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares, and 88.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.30%. Stitch Fix Inc. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.75% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $61.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.38% or 8.17 million shares worth $41.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $20.4 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $11.16 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.