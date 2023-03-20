Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $404.00M. SENS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.44, offering almost -201.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.94% since then. We note from Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Instantly SENS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9800 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.21% year-to-date, but still down -12.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is -26.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 29.2 day(s).

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Senseonics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.30 percent over the past six months and at a -36.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Senseonics Holdings Inc. to make $5.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.01 million and $2.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 141.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.80%. Senseonics Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 32.10% per year for the next five years.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.15% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, and 27.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.43%. Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.55% of the shares, which is about 31.32 million shares worth $41.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.70% or 22.48 million shares worth $29.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 12.95 million shares worth $17.09 million, making up 2.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 10.61 million shares worth around $10.93 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.