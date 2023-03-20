Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 5.61 million shares of the Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.96, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.26B. RUM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.23, offering almost -116.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.01% since then. We note from Rumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.39 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.78% year-to-date, but still down -10.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) is -15.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -88.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rumble Inc. to make $17.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.29% of Rumble Inc. shares, and 6.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.65%. Rumble Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 36.53% of the shares, which is about 11.21 million shares worth $137.37 million.

Eminence Capital, LP, with 4.89% or 1.5 million shares worth $18.38 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.25 million shares worth $1.48 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $1.54 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.