Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.56, and it changed around -$0.14 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.45B. ROIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.00, offering almost -16.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.56% since then. We note from Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ROIV as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.94 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.13% year-to-date, but still up 9.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) is -1.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROIV is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -121.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 163.38 percent over the past six months and at a -41.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. to make $22.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.22 million and $4.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 96.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 421.40%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 13.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.87% of Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, and 54.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.84%. Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 151 institutions, with QVT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 16.16% of the shares, which is about 122.54 million shares worth $1.05 billion.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 12.53% or 95.03 million shares worth $810.62 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 7.03 million shares worth $59.98 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 5.96 million shares worth around $50.82 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.