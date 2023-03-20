Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.14M. RGTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.52, offering almost -1804.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50. We note from Rigetti Computing Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Rigetti Computing Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RGTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rigetti Computing Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Instantly RGTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6100 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.53% year-to-date, but still down -18.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) is -55.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGTI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -500.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -300.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 110.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rigetti Computing Inc. to make $4.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 125.80%.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.23% of Rigetti Computing Inc. shares, and 45.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.28%. Rigetti Computing Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.54% of the shares, which is about 21.58 million shares worth $40.57 million.

EDBI Pte Ltd., with 3.48% or 4.29 million shares worth $3.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $1.04 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $1.89 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.