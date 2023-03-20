Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 7.6 million shares of the Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.47, and it changed around $0.58 or 3.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.39B. RF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.33, offering almost -31.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.53% since then. We note from Regions Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.72 million.

Regions Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended RF as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Regions Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

Instantly RF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.14 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.33% year-to-date, but still down -2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is -21.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RF is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Regions Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.78 percent over the past six months and at a 8.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Regions Financial Corporation to make $1.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.61 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%. Regions Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -8.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.88% per year for the next five years.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Regions Financial Corporation shares, and 77.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.56%. Regions Financial Corporation stock is held by 1,221 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.67% of the shares, which is about 109.07 million shares worth $2.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.03% or 93.76 million shares worth $1.88 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 27.86 million shares worth $559.13 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 21.54 million shares worth around $432.33 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.