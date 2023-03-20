QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 4.65 million shares of the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.48, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.25B. QS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.21, offering almost -196.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.68% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.00 million.

QuantumScape Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended QS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.68 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.92% year-to-date, but still up 1.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -36.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 62.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

QuantumScape Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.09 percent over the past six months and at a 5.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.80% in the next quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -736.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.88% per year for the next five years.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.41% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 38.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.07%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 410 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.77% of the shares, which is about 20.56 million shares worth $172.87 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with 4.15% or 14.79 million shares worth $124.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.75 million shares worth $56.78 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.77 million shares worth around $48.55 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.