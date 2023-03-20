PXMD Stock Forecast 2023: PaxMedica Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 48.29%

In the last trading session, 14.08 million shares of the PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around $0.4 or 17.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.80M. PXMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.48, offering almost -298.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.29% since then. We note from PaxMedica Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 989.49K.

Instantly PXMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.85 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.56% year-to-date, but still up 59.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) is 10.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

PaxMedica Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.31% of PaxMedica Inc. shares, and 0.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.78%. PaxMedica Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 33404.0 shares worth $67810.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.15% or 18025.0 shares worth $43260.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.