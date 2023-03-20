Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 4.62 million shares of the Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.22, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.00B. PLUG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.05, offering almost -185.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.23% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.17 million.

Plug Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended PLUG as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Plug Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.00 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.30% year-to-date, but still down -9.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -29.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 76.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLUG is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -595.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Plug Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.28 percent over the past six months and at a 41.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $282.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Plug Power Inc. to make $238.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $161.91 million and $140.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 74.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.18% of Plug Power Inc. shares, and 60.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.30%. Plug Power Inc. stock is held by 901 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.54% of the shares, which is about 55.58 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.75% or 51.0 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 17.29 million shares worth $363.17 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 13.33 million shares worth around $280.14 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.