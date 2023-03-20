Ocugen Inc.’s (OCGN): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 37.49 million shares of the Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) were traded, and its beta was 3.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $228.72M. OCGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.03, offering almost -315.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.37% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.25 million.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.53% year-to-date, but still up 4.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is -11.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.12 day(s).

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Ocugen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.98 percent over the past six months and at a -18.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ocugen Inc. to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.60%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 08.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.48% of Ocugen Inc. shares, and 38.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.59%. Ocugen Inc. stock is held by 179 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.88% of the shares, which is about 26.01 million shares worth $46.29 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.19% or 13.55 million shares worth $24.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 23.66 million shares worth $30.75 million, making up 10.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.5 million shares worth around $11.58 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.