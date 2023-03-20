ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 4.34 million shares of the ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.0 or 3.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.49M. OBSV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -1683.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from ObsEva SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.99 million.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

Instantly OBSV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1397 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.55% year-to-date, but still down -3.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) is -37.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -57.20%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5k and $2.24 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 06.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.86% of ObsEva SA shares, and 14.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.60%. ObsEva SA stock is held by 45 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.37% of the shares, which is about 4.75 million shares worth $0.67 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 4.22% or 4.59 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 82227.0 shares worth $14134.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.