Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 4.08 million shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.22B. LU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.05, offering almost -275.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.98% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.41 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0600 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.84% year-to-date, but still down -1.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is -26.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Lufax Holding Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.45 percent over the past six months and at a -41.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -79.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -77.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd to make $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.73 billion and $2.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%. Lufax Holding Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -38.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.10% per year for the next five years.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 8.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.24% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares, and 19.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.92%. Lufax Holding Ltd stock is held by 284 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.68% of the shares, which is about 38.44 million shares worth $73.99 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.52% or 34.83 million shares worth $67.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 26.37 million shares worth $50.77 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $21.45 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.