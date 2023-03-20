Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.79M. LGHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -726.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.85% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.40K.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3098 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.22% year-to-date, but still down -12.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is -45.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 02.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares, and 1.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.45%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Barclays Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $0.3 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 0.63% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11889.0 shares worth $16050.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.