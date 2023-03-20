Is Aspen Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ASPU) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.02 or 18.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.20M. ASPU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.91, offering almost -1491.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Aspen Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.11K.

Aspen Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASPU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aspen Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) trade information

Instantly ASPU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2269 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.84% year-to-date, but still down -30.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) is -44.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASPU is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) estimates and forecasts

Aspen Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.33 percent over the past six months and at a -30.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aspen Group Inc. to make $14.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.95 million and $19.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.00%. Aspen Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 12.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

ASPU Dividends

Aspen Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.05% of Aspen Group Inc. shares, and 36.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.78%. Aspen Group Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.68% of the shares, which is about 2.71 million shares worth $1.04 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 5.26% or 0.97 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.