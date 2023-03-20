Is Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AFRM) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 17.38 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.49, and it changed around -$0.47 or -4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. AFRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.49, offering almost -442.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.17% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.81 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.92 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.86% year-to-date, but still down -8.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -35.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Affirm Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.44 percent over the past six months and at a -47.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -357.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $373.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc. to make $391.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $354.76 million and $364.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.32% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, and 78.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.15%. Affirm Holdings Inc. stock is held by 505 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.97% of the shares, which is about 25.66 million shares worth $243.49 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.64% or 20.22 million shares worth $191.88 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 15.21 million shares worth $144.36 million, making up 6.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 9.43 million shares worth around $89.53 million, which represents about 4.03% of the total shares outstanding.