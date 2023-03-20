InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 6.8 million shares of the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.23 or 21.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60M. INM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.50, offering almost -2673.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.12% since then. We note from InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.23K.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.63% year-to-date, but still up 13.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is -21.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57140.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INM is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1462.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1462.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 359.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $321k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $470k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5k and $4k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6,320.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11,650.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.80%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 15.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 3.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.49%. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.92% of the shares, which is about 97163.0 shares worth $0.12 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.53% or 17724.0 shares worth $22711.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 556.0 shares worth $712.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.