Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Share Price Might Move Down By -92.16%

In the last trading session, 4.01 million shares of the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.70M. IMPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -1668.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.15 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2004 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.64% year-to-date, but still down -5.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is -41.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares, and 3.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.13%. Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 1.86 million shares worth $0.61 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.58% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 89993.0 shares worth around $32064.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.