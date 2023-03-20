ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 10.51 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $614.51M. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -453.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.18% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IBRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.19% year-to-date, but still down -2.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -59.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBRX is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -467.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -467.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -79.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc. to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $390k and $14k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -94.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.40%. ImmunityBio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.70% per year for the next five years.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 79.16% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares, and 10.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.25%. ImmunityBio Inc. stock is held by 208 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.02% of the shares, which is about 8.08 million shares worth $40.16 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.66% or 6.65 million shares worth $33.05 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.51 million shares worth $22.88 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $11.91 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.