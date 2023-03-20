If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ)

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.27, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.01M. ENZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.19, offering almost -40.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.95% since then. We note from Enzo Biochem Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.39K.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) trade information

Instantly ENZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.39 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.74% year-to-date, but still up 106.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) is 77.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENZ is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -142.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -142.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ENZ Dividends

Enzo Biochem Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 07 and June 12.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.60% of Enzo Biochem Inc. shares, and 42.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.37%. Enzo Biochem Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.62% of the shares, which is about 5.18 million shares worth $11.54 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.97% or 2.91 million shares worth $6.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $4.45 million, making up 4.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $2.32 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.