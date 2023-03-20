If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 36.54 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.01, and it changed around -$0.45 or -3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.48B. RIVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.76, offering almost -336.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.61% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.24 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.11 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.41% year-to-date, but still down -8.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -38.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.79 day(s).

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Rivian Automotive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.22 percent over the past six months and at a 13.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,048.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $746.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc. to make $860.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54 million and $95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,282.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 806.30%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.24% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, and 68.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.94%. Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is held by 821 institutions, with Amazon.com, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 17.34% of the shares, which is about 158.36 million shares worth $2.92 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 15.40% or 140.63 million shares worth $4.63 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 46.32 million shares worth $1.52 billion, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust held roughly 22.86 million shares worth around $752.19 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.