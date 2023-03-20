If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 90.7 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $292.50M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.85, offering almost -1644.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 58.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.07 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FFIE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4638 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.46% year-to-date, but still down -3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -31.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 115.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.10% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to make $26.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 26.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.65% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, and 8.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.37%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 14.49 million shares worth $6.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.61% or 11.13 million shares worth $5.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.61 million shares worth $2.08 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $1.27 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.