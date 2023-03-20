How To Invest In Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 30.83 million shares of the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.98, and it changed around $7.2 or 10.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.69B. COIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $206.79, offering almost -175.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.92% since then. We note from Coinbase Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.40 million.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended COIN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.80 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 111.87% year-to-date, but still up 40.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 8.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.08, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -17.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COIN is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Coinbase Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.91 percent over the past six months and at a 65.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc. to make $190k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $434.61k and $434.61k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -56.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -56.30%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.94% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares, and 61.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.52%. Coinbase Global Inc. stock is held by 818 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.15% of the shares, which is about 12.79 million shares worth $824.59 million.

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C., with 6.07% or 10.86 million shares worth $700.64 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.78 million shares worth $204.7 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $271.76 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.