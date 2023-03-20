Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 38.54 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around -$0.09 or -8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $99.21M. GOSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.19, offering almost -1482.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -8.33% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GOSS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.71% year-to-date, but still down -26.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is -59.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOSS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1462.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -108.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Gossamer Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -93.05 percent over the past six months and at a 10.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.40% in the next quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 12.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.81% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, and 130.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 136.92%. Gossamer Bio Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 7.42 million shares worth $88.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.78% or 7.35 million shares worth $88.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Sh were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 26.53 million shares worth $57.57 million, making up 28.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Sh held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $6.01 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.