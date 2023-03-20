Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 18.52 million shares of the Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) were traded, and its beta was 3.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $431.60M. GEVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -211.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.93% since then. We note from Gevo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.26 million.

Gevo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GEVO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gevo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.37% year-to-date, but still up 3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -17.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEVO is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -922.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.60 percent over the past six months and at a 12.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,425.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Gevo Inc. to make $3.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $232k and $89k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,770.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4,248.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.00%. Gevo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -46.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.99% of Gevo Inc. shares, and 50.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.15%. Gevo Inc. stock is held by 211 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.05% of the shares, which is about 26.22 million shares worth $46.14 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.75% or 25.48 million shares worth $44.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 21.9 million shares worth $38.55 million, making up 9.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $11.68 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.