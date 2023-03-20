Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM)

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.17M. CTRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.24, offering almost -74.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.25% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.42% year-to-date, but still down -19.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 34.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 17 and March 21.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares, and 1.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.34%. Castor Maritime Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $0.36 million.

LPL Financial LLC, with 0.29% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 49703.0 shares worth $81512.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.