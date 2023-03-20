Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF)

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.57, and it changed around $1.15 or 2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.23B. PBF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.00, offering almost -17.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.58% since then. We note from PBF Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

PBF Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended PBF as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PBF Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.67 for the current quarter.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Instantly PBF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.26 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.94% year-to-date, but still up 0.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is -7.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBF is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $74.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

PBF Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.73 percent over the past six months and at a -54.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -18.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 662.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -65.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. to make $9.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.14 billion and $14.08 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -31.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.80%.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.57% of PBF Energy Inc. shares, and 87.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.05%. PBF Energy Inc. stock is held by 488 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.49% of the shares, which is about 13.54 million shares worth $565.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.71% or 12.53 million shares worth $522.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.53 million shares worth $147.3 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $135.46 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.