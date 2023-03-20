Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)

In the last trading session, 38.89 million shares of the PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.28, and it changed around -$2.17 or -18.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. PACW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.76, offering almost -403.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.12% since then. We note from PacWest Bancorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.81 million.

PacWest Bancorp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PACW as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PacWest Bancorp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) trade information

Instantly PACW has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.25 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.56% year-to-date, but still down -24.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) is -66.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) estimates and forecasts

PacWest Bancorp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.47 percent over the past six months and at a -13.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $340.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to make $343 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $329.54 million and $358.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.10%. PacWest Bancorp earnings are expected to increase by -33.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

PACW Dividends

PacWest Bancorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 17 and April 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 10.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of PacWest Bancorp shares, and 94.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.28%. PacWest Bancorp stock is held by 419 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.52% of the shares, which is about 13.59 million shares worth $126.13 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.27% or 12.11 million shares worth $112.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.64 million shares worth $33.75 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.49 million shares worth around $32.42 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.