Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD)

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.60M. MYMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.15, offering almost -221.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.88% since then. We note from MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.37K.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Instantly MYMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.25 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.52% year-to-date, but still down -4.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) is -7.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

MYMD Dividends

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.58% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 10.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.48%. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.69% of the shares, which is about 1.46 million shares worth $2.79 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.92% or 0.76 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $1.88 million, making up 2.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.18 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.