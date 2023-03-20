Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $412.21M. HYLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.73, offering almost -114.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.79% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.41 on Friday, 03/17/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.56% year-to-date, but still down -3.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is -38.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.9 day(s).

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.62 percent over the past six months and at a 11.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 795.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $790k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. to make $740k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $200k and $340k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 295.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 117.60%.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.13% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, and 32.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.43%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is held by 189 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.19% of the shares, which is about 11.13 million shares worth $31.94 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.65% or 10.15 million shares worth $29.13 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $10.68 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $8.85 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.